Building owners must maintain the means of escape from fire for the building. Photo/ Michael Cunningham

Firefighters are asking people to have an escape plan after they helped rescue an elderly person from a Tikipunga home after a fire started in their bedroom.

Whangārei station officer Peter Rowe said they received a distressed call from an elderly person shortly after 1.30am.

Two fire engines were sent to the “smoke-logged” house on Otuhiwai Crescent. Once inside, firefighters found the person in his bedroom where the fire started.

“Our fire safety message for everyone is that they need to get out of their house as quickly as possible in case of a fire. And for that people need to have a predetermined plan to evacuate their house.

He said even the little smoke from a small fire could be dangerous and potentially fatal.

“Also, if you are leaving your house in the event of a fire, don’t stop to grab other things or think about returning to the household in case you feel you left something behind.

“This is the message we have been pushing for many years and is still the best advice we can give.”

Rowe said the person had to be assisted by the crew to leave the premises and then left in the care of St John attendants who provided first aid.

A St John spokesperson said the patient reportedly received moderate injuries and was admitted to a Northland-based hospital.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

For more details visit https://fireandemergency.nz/businesses-and-landlords/building-and-designing-for-fire-safety/owner-responsibilities/

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.