“We are still, to this day, working on 43 of those slips, and we will be spending something like $32.5 million over the next two years to still fix slip repairs that were caused by Cyclone Gabrielle two years ago.”
Damage on that scale also had a huge impact on rates in a district where many people struggled to pay their bills.
It was fortunate that NZTA Waka Kotahi picked up a large share of the bill through regular funding assistance, reflecting the district’s sprawling road network and affordability issues, topped up with emergency works funding.
Tepania said it sometimes felt like storms were lining up to have a go at the Far North.
Seeing Cyclone Tam bearing down in April brought back vivid memories of Cyclone Gabrielle.
“I was thinking, oh my goodness, we’ve only just got funding confirmation from NZTA to fix the remaining slips we’ve had since Cyclone Gabrielle, and we’ve finally got our tender panel up and running so that we can pump the work out to our contractors and get the work done a lot faster …
“And then you get another cyclone warning come through, and you see it tracking down, and you see the power going out across all of our towns, and you’re waiting for the reports to come back.
“It’s really frightening, to be honest.”
Tepania believed Northland’s recent weather extremes were part of a new normal.
He said he was proud of the work the council was doing to adapt to a changing climate, and helping communities prepare emergency response plans so they could better withstand future natural disasters.
He was also grateful to the NRC for flood reduction schemes under way in places like Awanui and Moerewa, and to NZTA for a project at Turntable Hill which had ended years of flooding across the state highway near Moerewa.
Tepania said Far Northerners had made it through all the extremes nature had thrown at them in recent years because they were resilient, and they were prepared.
“I don’t know what tomorrow looks like, I don’t know what the rest of this winter looks like. So trying to be as prepared as possible, and for our people to be as prepared as possible, is very important.”
This is the first in a series exploring extreme weather in Northland, and what’s being done to prepare for it and reduce its impact.