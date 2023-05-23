Firefighters had to remove the hatchback's roof and doors to free the driver. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A motorist is believed to have been critically injured in a crash involving two vehicles in Waipapa this afternoon.

The Advocate understands a small hatchback and rental hire truck crashed on State Highway 10, just north of Kapiro Rd and south of Waipapa West Rd, shortly after midday.

A police spokesperson said initial indications suggested one person has received critical injuries.

A reporter at the scene said both vehicles have ended up roadside on the southbound lane.

The Kerikeri Volunteer Fire Brigade had to cut the roof and doors off the hatchback to free the trapped male driver, who was then transferred into a waiting ambulance.

The road is expected to be blocked for some time while emergency services respond.

The Serious Crash Unit is on-site as well as the Commercial Vehicle Investigation Unit.

SH10 is down to one lane with stop-go traffic management in place to allow vehicles to travel in either direction. Motorists are warned to expect delays.



