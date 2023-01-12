The seriously injured 14-year-old was flown from Doubtless Bay to Auckland’s Starship Hospital with a stop in Whangārei where he was stabilised. Photo / NZME

A 14-year-old Far North boy is due to undergo surgery in Auckland today after suffering a gunshot wound to the neck.

The incident occurred at a rural property south of Mangōnui about 3.30pm on Thursday.

A police spokesman said the boy was initially taken to Coopers Beach Medical Centre.

From there he was flown to Starship Hospital in Auckland, with the helicopter diverted to Whangārei Hospital so he could be stabilised.

He was in a serious but stable condition and due to have surgery today.

It was not immediately clear how the boy came to be shot or what kind of firearm was involved.

Police inquiries into the incident, led by the Kaitāia CIB, were continuing today.

A spokesman for St John confirmed one patient in a critical condition was airlifted from Doubtless Bay to Starship Hospital.