Lani Daniels of Pipiwai celebrates her win over Alrie Meleisea with family and friends.

Winning the IBF world heavyweight belt was probably not as tough for Lani Daniels as sticking to her fitness once she gets back to the familiar surroundings of Pipiwai.

Daniels’ big-fight experience helped her to the unanimous points win over Alrie Meleisea in Auckland on Saturday night. Two judges scored the fight 98-92 and one judge 99-91.

The bout was historic as this was the first world title fight contested between two New Zealand-born boxers and the first time between Māori and Pasifika boxers. Both boxers were ranked No 1 and No 2 across the world boxing bodies prior to Saturday, making it a true best-of-the-best world title fight for the heavyweight division.

Daniels (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi) said Meleisea was a tough opponent but she was confident of a good outing, given the gym workout she did in Auckland since January.

“We had felt I had won the fight before we even got into the ring because I trained hard for it. I felt I controlled the fight after the first round,” Daniels said.

“The first round was more about probing and feeling her power and how hard her punch was and after the first round, I felt I should stand more in the middle and get inside.

“It worked, and it was also a good showcase of my footwork. She was relentless, tough, hearty, kept pushing forward, but she was also very respectful of my culture, and I loved her, she embraced her culture as well.”

Ngātiwai Trust Board chief executive Huhana Lyndon (left) was among the crowd that watched Lani Daniels win the IBF world heavyweight belt over the weekend.

Daniels isn’t disappointed the fight was won on points rather than knockout because boxing to her is more than just a sport.

“It’s also about my health and wealth. I was pretty unhealthy a year ago, and the real challenge would be taking what I learnt in Auckland back home.

“Sticking to my fitness and not binge eating.”

Daniels had planned to retire after Saturday’s fight but following her win, said she would box on if major sponsors and a promotor backed her.

She had been living in the gym since January.

Asked about her plans, Daniels said nothing was set in stone but she would keep fighting if the money was good.

Her effort thus far had been more about supporting her whānau and since training and fighting required huge commitment, she said the money has to be right.

“Otherwise, I might as well go and work somewhere. At least there’ll be a guaranteed pay cheque,” she said.

Daniels is an on-call mental health nurse at the Whangārei Hospital.

Prior to the fight, Meleisea had the support of Joseph Parker and David Tua. Leading into the fight, former world heavyweight champion Parker sent a video of support backing Meleisea. On Radio Samoa, legendary Kiwi heavyweight Tua was interviewed alongside Meleisea, showing his support for her.

She had also fought in MMA and kickboxing.

Meleisea weighed heavier in her previous fight compared with Daniels - 98.2 kilos compared with Daniels’ 83.5kg.

Pipiwai will be a hive of activity on Monday during a parade and a pōwhiri onto the Tau Henare marae at about 4pm in honour of Daniels’ historic moment.