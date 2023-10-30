Ex-tropical cyclone Lola battered Northland on Sunday and Monday, with excess water flooding central Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

It was a dramatic 48 hours in Northland as ex-tropical cyclone Lola brought power outages, a dramatic sea rescue, flooding and strong winds - and there could be more rain on the way.

A heavy rain watch was in place until this morning after MetService’s orange heavy rain and wind warnings expired on Monday.

MetService’s extended weather report shows the rain continuing today, before a small break in the weather.

MetService said as Wednesday rolls on, the widespread rainfall from the low will have eased away, however, the upper North Island can still expect showers, some of which may be thundery and heavy, especially inland.

The tropical airmass brought about by Lola will mean warm temperatures are expected to reach most regions across the country. Northland is expected to reach just over the 20s at its peak today and tomorrow.

A low-pressure system with its associated fronts will sweep across the country on Thursday and Friday, bringing rain.

The warm weather could be a reprieve from wild weather over Sunday afternoon, evening and early Monday morning.

A month and a half’s worth of rain hammered Kaikohe in the space of 24 hours, and Cape Reinga reported 140 km/h winds, similar to gusts brought about by Cyclone Gabrielle earlier this year.

Further south, Whangārei Airport reported a 90 km/h wind on Sunday night that caused multiple flight cancellations thatcontinued onto Monday morning.

Several schools across Northland had to close due to flooding, bus service cancellations and power outages.

Road closures also occurred due to fallen trees, surface water and flooding, with over 10 in Whangārei, one in Kaipara and one in the Far North.

Whangārei bus services ground to a halt on Monday due to flooding on Kaka Street, a spot frequently inundated during bouts of heavy rain.

Kaka Street was yet again closed on Monday after flooding. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northpower reported five power outages as of Monday afternoon - after reporting 700 customers without power earlier in the morning.

Crews had tried to work throughout Sunday night to restore power, however high winds meant it was no longer safe to have people working.

Top Energy reported 3500 customers without power on Monday morning, but by noon, 700 remained cut off.

They said that it may take “some time” to fully repair the network.

Perhaps the most dramatic event of the past 48 hours was the rescue of a yachtie near North Cape on Sunday morning.

Strong winds caused swells up to 10m at times, which battered a 12-metre yacht off the cape.

A French citizen, who had no life raft, was the only person aboard. He signalled for help about 9am - after the Juan Sabulan began to take on water. The Northland and Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crews responded.

As they hovered above the yacht, Northland Rescue Helicopter co-pilot Bernie McQueen warned pilot Steve Couchman to keep the aircraft away from dangerous water surges.

A French citizen was rescued after they got into trouble on their yacht the Juan Sabulan off North Cape. Photo / Northland Rescue Helicopter

Crouchman told NZMElarge swells buffeted the helicopter and the sea became even rougher as the crew prepared to carry out the rescue.

There were even discussions of having to abandon the effort under the conditions, he said.

After several attempts to get the helicopter low enough, it finally dropped between 10m and15 mto place paramedic swimmer Dan Short in the water.

Winch operator Richard Sharp - also a critical care paramedic - was then able to bring the pair aboard.

Couchman said the yachtie “did the right thing” in recognising the danger he was in - and leaving the yacht after realising there was no option other than to abandon it.

The yachtie was described as “very thankful” and was taken to Kerikeri Airport, where he was met by customs and police.

“I shook his hand and said, ‘Welcome to New Zealand’,” Couchman said.

