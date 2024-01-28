Northlanders and holidaymakers can expect rain tonight and a mostly fine day tomorrow. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northlanders and holidaymakers can expect rain tonight and a mostly fine day tomorrow. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northlanders, visitors, and holidaymakers making the most of the anniversary weekend can expect a mix of weather over the remaining couple of days.

After a night of muggy temperatures, where Whangārei only got down to a “pretty sticky” 21C overnight, this afternoon will see some rain and tomorrow could be windy but mostly dry.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said rain from the Tasman Sea was moving across from the west and was likely to hit the region late afternoon to early evening.

The rain would show up in Kaitāia first and move further east during that time, he said.

“It’s largely dry across the region before the rain band arrives. That rain passes over this evening and clears out overnight.”

Corrigan said there wasn’t a severe amount of rain expected.

“It’s just going to be a fairly steady and consistent rain coming in,” he said.

“Along with the rain band, we could see thunderstorms popping up in localised areas. There will be a risk of strong wind gusts if a thunderstorm does occur.”

Corrigan said “a much drier day” is expected tomorrow.

“It could be just a couple of showers. The main thing tomorrow is there could be brisk winds coming from the south west.”

Tuesday would be mostly fine and clear, he said.

There are no weather watches in place for Northland.

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering health, roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.