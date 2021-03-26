Northern Advocate, Herald 'legend' Tony Verdon dies aged 67

Tony Verdon's last job was as editor of the Herald motoring supplement Driven, a role that suited the car enthusiast down to the ground. Photo / Ted Baghurst

Tony Verdon, an accomplished journalist whose career included roles as editor and general manager of the Northern Advocate and senior positions at the New Zealand Herald, has died.

Verdon was found in the water at the southern end of Ocean Beach on Thursday afternoon and brought ashore by surfers. He could not be revived.

He was 67, just two years into retirement after a long and remarkably varied career. His many roles included stints in Parliament's press gallery, as a London news correspondent, and as the New Zealand Herald's editorial manager under renowned editor Gavin Ellis.

In 2002 he was appointed editor of the Northern Advocate and three years later became the general manager of what was then Northern Publishing, which published the Advocate and the Northland Age. He held that role until 2009.

Most recently, from 2014-19, he edited the Herald's motoring supplement, Driven.co.nz.

Tony Verdon during his farewell as Northern Advocate general manager in 2009. Photo / John Stone

Bruce Morris, a long-time friend and colleague, described Verdon as an all-round accomplished journalist.

''He was a safe pair of hands, he could handle anything,'' he said.

''He was a generous, gentle guy and a bloody good joker. Everybody loved Tony. There was no such thing as getting offside with him.''

Morris said Verdon enjoyed living at Whangārei Heads and valued his solitude, but also came out of his shell when he moved to Northland and loved having visitors.

He continued to live at Parua Bay even when he landed a job as Driven editor, spending the working week in Auckland and coming home every weekend.

Former Herald editor Gavin Ellis said Verdon had been his rock at a difficult time.

The newspaper had been sold into overseas ownership and many staff were made redundant, which could have harmed the Herald's culture for years.

''He was instrumental in minimising those adverse affects. It was because of his humanity and the way he treated everybody with huge respect. Nobody had a bad word to say about Tony.''

Verdon was also a dogged and tenacious worker, and as a political editor had his ear closer to the ground than anyone he knew.

In Whangārei he had worked as editor and general manager, and had the rare quality of being able to engage with both sides of the business.

His death had come as ''a huge shock''.

''He was an extraordinarily decent man. My heart is heavy,'' Ellis said.

Tony Verdon started his career with the Nelson Evening Mail in the 1970s before landing a job with the NZ Herald. Photo / File

NZME managing editor Shayne Currie described Verdon as a Herald, Northern Advocate and industry legend, with a finely honed news sense and attention to detail.

''Tony had time for everyone. He was a very kind person, whose skills were reflected in a myriad of roles that he performed with distinction.''

Michael Boggs, chief executive of NZME, said Verdon was highly regarded with a proven track record as an innovative editor and accomplished business leader.

His last role with the company, as the editor of Driven, was probably a dream job for a man passionate about cars.

''Tony made many lifelong friends in the industry and if you ask any of his former colleagues, they'll tell you he was one of the nicest people and an absolute gentleman.''

Verdon is survived by a twin brother in the UK and a brother in Auckland.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be finalised. The Coroner will determine the cause of death.