A crash involving a truck on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge is causing delays for motorists.
Waka Kotahi NZTA said that the crash is blocking the left northbound lanes.
“Merge with care to pass and expect delays,” the agency said.
A crash involving a truck on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge is causing delays for motorists.
Waka Kotahi NZTA said that the crash is blocking the left northbound lanes.
“Merge with care to pass and expect delays,” the agency said.
Sam Heaven's passion for food started at a young age watching his dad and granddad.