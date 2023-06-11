A crash in the northbound lanes across the Auckland Harbour Bridge is causing delays for motorists.

A crash in the northbound lanes across the Auckland Harbour Bridge is causing delays for motorists.

A crash involving a truck on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge is causing delays for motorists.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said that the crash is blocking the left northbound lanes.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - 10:05AM

A crash is blocking the left northbound lane (lane 2 of 3) on the Harbour Bridge. Merge with care to pass and expect delays.^HJ pic.twitter.com/XfT4p5JCiW — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 11, 2023

“Merge with care to pass and expect delays,” the agency said.



