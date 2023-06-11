Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Northbound lanes blocked on Auckland Harbour Bridge following crash

NZ Herald
Quick Read
A crash in the northbound lanes across the Auckland Harbour Bridge is causing delays for motorists.

A crash in the northbound lanes across the Auckland Harbour Bridge is causing delays for motorists.

A crash involving a truck on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge is causing delays for motorists.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said that the crash is blocking the left northbound lanes.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

“Merge with care to pass and expect delays,” the agency said.


Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand