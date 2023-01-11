North Shore vape shop ram-raided overnight

Devastating aftermath of Cyclone Hale revealed, how often does our justice system get it wrong? And the surprising suburb where rental prices have seen the biggest drop in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police are investigating a ram raid-style burglary at a North Shore vape shop this morning.

About 1.50am, officers responded to reports of the burglary on Birkenhead Ave, where it was understood a vehicle was used to gain entry, a police spokesperson said.

“At this stage, our enquiries are in the early stages to determine the circumstances, including what was taken and who is responsible.

Birkenhead Vape Shop was ram-raided overnight. Photo / Aleysha Knowles

“Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact the police via our 105 phone service or online by using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230112/2088,” the spokesperson said.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.