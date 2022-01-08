North Shore tree stoush: Upper Harbour Local Board's Margaret Miles answers critics

Sanders Park caters for many forms of recreation, including horse-riding, mountain biking, walking and bird-watching. Photo / Supplied

A 15-year-old management plan sealed the fate of thousands of native trees planted by volunteers over more than 3400 hours on a popular North Shore reserve.

The 13,700 trees on a slope below a kiosk at Sanders Reserve in Paremoremo were removed - by being mowed over - last weekend, a decision slammed by one of two Upper Harbour Local Board members to vote against the decision.

"I feel gutted for the community", board member Uzra Casuri Balouch said this week.

"So many hours have been put in by these local volunteers and this feels like we're just taking away a part of them."

The plants cost Auckland Council $16,813 and a sizeable number were provided by the Mayors Million Trees, Rotary, and Trees for Survival.

But the board was left with no choice but to remove the trees after they weren't consulted about the plantings, which breached the reserve's 2006 management plan, said board deputy chairman Margaret Miles, who also challenged the 13,700 figure.

"It's an unfortunate situation, that approvals weren't really sought and because the management plan was there, and that is the guiding legal document, it's very difficult to do anything else until such time as that is altered ... the trees, really, were in the wrong place."

The efforts of volunteers, including from groups such as Sustainable Paremoremo and schoolchildren, and Auckland Council staff had seen "many thousands" of trees planted in appropriate areas of the reserve, which was "really, really appreciated", Miles said.

"But unfortunately that area was planted incorrectly."

Under the Reserves Act, reserves must have a management plan.

After consultation with the community, that plan included the proviso open grassed areas of the reserve - a 41-hectare former farm with stunning views of Waitematā Harbour bought by the legacy North Shore City Council - remain open, she said.

Other areas, such as gullies and the shoreline of the multi-use park, could be planted on.

When planting began below the kiosk in 2018 she informally queried it with "someone in [council] parks" during a board meeting or workshop, but was told it was fine.

"I did question that, because I'd had people who'd asked me, 'how come that area's being planted?' These were people who'd submitted to the original management plan back in 2006."

The situation came to a head in June last year and a site visit, which included local board members, Sustainable Paremoremo members and council staff, took place, Miles said.

The agenda for last month's board meeting noted community members had expressed concern native plants below the kiosk would eventually block views and create a safety issues for walkers on the path below the kiosk.

The six-member board agreed the trees should be removed. Balouch and fellow board member Nicholas Mayne voted against.

She supported an alternative option to have tall species removed and others relocated, Balouch said.

Others also weighed in, including Puketapapa Local Board member Jon Turner, who tweeted that the decision was "so depressing".

"Upper Harbour Local Board voted to Mow (!) 13,700 trees planted by community members and funded by council. Against staff advice! So depressing... What climate crisis [sic]."

Thirty-two of 36 emails she'd received about the trees wanted them retained, Balouch said.

A survey presented to the board also showed 94 per cent of the Paremoremo community wanted the trees to stay.

But that didn't change the board's legal obligations, Miles said.

"We can't just at a whim change something if the document that guides it still says something completely different."

She also challenged the 13,700 figure. While flax and manuka planted on the slope were growing well, others were struggling.

"A lot of trees had died. This claim of 13,000 trees is completely inaccurate."

Relocation was considered, but the cost - $92,000 - was prohibitive, Miles said.

"Given the Covid situation with budgets, we honestly couldn't justify $92,000."

The cost of removal by mowing is $14,000.

She'd been sent rude, anonymous emails from those against the trees' removal, and seen posts online claiming her views would have been affected if they'd stayed, Miles said.

"I can't even see the park from my house."