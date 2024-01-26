One person is in critical condition following a workplace incident on the North Shore.

Emergency services responded to an incident at a worksite in Eskdale Rd, Birkdale, at around 11.35am today.

One person has been transported to hospital in a critical condition.

Hato Hone St John was notified at 11.34am of an incident and responded with one ambulance and two rapid response vehicles.

The ambulance crew assessed one patient at the scene, transporting them to North Shore Hospital in critical condition.

WorkSafe has been notified.

Emergency services are on site.

Auckland Transport said due to a medical event Eskdale Rd and Verbena Rd are temporarily closed.

Bus Detours:

Missed bus stops include 4218, 4186, 4188, 4190, 4192, 4307, 4339, 4381, 4389.