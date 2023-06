North Shore Hospital has been locked down and police are present after a man made threats earlier. Photo / Dean Purcell

North Shore Hospital has been locked down and police are present after a man made threats.

A spokesman for police said officers were investigating and trying to find the man responsible.

“No injuries have been reported,” the spokesman said.

“Inquiries are continuing and no further updates are available at this stage.”

A spokesman for Te Whatu Ora Waitematā directed all questions to police.