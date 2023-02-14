The fire erupted during a break in the storm activity in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

The fire erupted during a break in the storm activity in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Police have arrested a man who allegedly set fire to a home in Auckland on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded shortly after noon in Quebec Rd in the North Shore suburb of Milford.

Emergency services were called as the home caught fire and smoke filled the street.

The home suffered significant damage but firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it was completely destroyed.

Emergency services at the scene of the fire on Quebec Rd, Milford. Photo / Dean Purcell

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the home at 12.20pm.

“One person was taken into custody and is currently assisting us with our inquiries,” the spokeswoman said.

There was no word of any charges and no reports of injuries.