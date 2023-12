Vector's online power outage map shows several suburbs of Auckland's North Shore without power. Photo / Vector.

Vector's online power outage map shows several suburbs of Auckland's North Shore without power. Photo / Vector.

An unplanned power outage has hit several suburbs on Auckland’s North Shore this afternoon.

The outages were reported by locals in the area at around 3.30pm today.

Impacted suburbs include Glenfield, Bayview, Unsworth Heights and Wairau Valley.

The reason for the outage is labelled “uncertain at this time” on Vector’s website, and there is no estimated restoration time.

Areas of Swanson and Waitakere have also been without power since just before 12pm.

More to come.