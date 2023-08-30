Two 14-year-olds are allegedly responsible for at least 25 car theft incidents in Bayswater, Devonpor and Hauraki Corner throughout August, police say. Photo / Stock Image

Police have charged a teenager over a spate of car thefts on Auckland’s North Shore over the past few weeks, shortly after arresting another teen.

Two 14-year-olds are allegedly responsible for at least 25 incidents in Bayswater, Devonport and Hauraki Corner throughout August, police say.

Police said the duo have been responsible for an uptick in reports of car thefts and break-ins.

Waitematā East Area Commander Inspector Stefan Sagar said police identified one of the teens two weeks ago. The second teenager was charged this week.

Sagar said the pair were part of a small group who have allegedly been responsible for stealing and breaking into vehicles, which police have been investigating.

He said police reports from the community helped find the alleged offenders.

“This shows what can be accomplished when we work together to prevent crime in our community,” Sagar said.

Speaking on charging the second teen, Sagar said, “It’s a great outcome for our staff who have been investigating the group’s offending in our communities.

”Their work has been greatly assisted when the public have ensured they reported a car break-in or theft in a timely manner to Police.

“We are still encouraging our communities to ensure their vehicles are secured and any tempting valuables for an offender are removed, especially overnight.”

Sagar specifically mentioned making sure credit cards were not kept in cars.

“Police will continue to actively patrol the area, in particular the Devonport and Takapuna areas,” he said.

“We continue to encourage residents to report any suspicious activity to us.”

He said anyone who saw suspicious activity around vehicles could call police on 111 as it happened, or 105 after the fact. People can also anonymously call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

