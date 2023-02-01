Photos show parts of the boardwalk under water as well lake weed strewn across it.

The track and boardwalk from the Rotorua Lakefront to the Motutara Point track are closed this morning due to damage and washouts.

Rotorua Lakes Council said the boardwalk and track were unsafe to use at this time.

“Please adhere to barriers and signs that will be going up today,” the council said in a statement.

Photos at the lakefront show parts of the boardwalk underwater, as well as lake weed strewn across it.

Rotorua Lakefront boardwalk is closed due to damage and washouts which have made the boardwalk and track unsafe to use at this time. Photo / Andrew Warner

It comes as a fresh orange heavy rain warning is issued for the district from 11am on Thursday to 8am on Friday.

The warning is in place for the Bay of Plenty west of about Kawerau, including the Rotorua Lakes District, Western Bay of Plenty District and Tauranga City.

Heavy rainfall is expected. 70 to 90 millimetres could accumulate, with peak intensities of 10 to 20mm per hour.

Emergency services are on standby, as Rotorua remains in the firing line of an atmospheric river that has cost lives in the Northern regions of New Zealand.

Yesterday, MetService reported Rotorua saw a third of its average February rainfall before 3pm.

In preparation for the weather expected to hit Rotorua, St John Central South District operations manager Jeremy Gooders said the Major Incident Support team vehicles were on standby.

“We have a Rural Support Officer with a 4WD-capable vehicle also available in Whakatāne to head to East Cape if required.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will continually reassess resourcing for Tauranga and Rotorua as the weather moves through the region.”

Fire and Emergency Rotorua group manager Brendon Grylls said there had been no weather-related callouts as of 4.30pm on Wednesday, but firefighters were ready to go where they were needed.

“We have got firefighters from Rotorua currently up in the north of the country to support emergency services with the flooding,” Grylls said.

“A number of our firefighters have rafting and water rescue backgrounds, which are some incredible skills.”

At a local level, Grylls said “it’s been about preparation”.

“It’s about making sure we have the appropriate equipment, that our staffing levels are good, we maintain good contact with Tauranga and get constant weather updates.”

Grylls’ advice to the community was to “first and foremost, look out for each other”.

“Certainly, if you see the floodwater rising, take action sooner rather than later.

“Try to reserve 111 calls for genuine emergencies and risk to life.”

Grylls said in the current weather conditions, emergency services tended to see an increase in vehicle crashes.

“If you don’t need to travel, stay off the road. If you do need to travel, drive to the conditions.”

MetService duty meteorologist Lewis Ferris said 27.8mm of rain had been recorded at Rotorua Airport as of 3pm yesterday.

“That’s a third of the average February rainfall, and there should be more on the way.”

Ferris said there was still potential for heavy rain on Wednesday afternoon, and the next two days looked “pretty wet” for Rotorua.

“Heading into Thursday there will be some rain, heavier in the afternoon and into Friday morning.

“But then things look to ease in the second half of Friday.”

However, Ferris said it looked like there would be a chance for the city to dry out over Waitangi weekend.

“There could be a few showers around, but it looks like there could be the chance for some outdoor activities on Saturday.”