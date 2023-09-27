Coaches clash ahead of World Cup match, how Chris Hipkins rates his debate performance and Wellingtonians prepare for another Parliament protest in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Three people have died in separate crashes in the North Island overnight.

A motorcyclist died in a crash on Hamurana Rd, near Rotorua, just before 7pm.

Despite medical assistance being provided the rider died at the scene, police said this morning.

Police were then called to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 5 at Tapapa about 8.50pm.

One person died at the scene and two others were injured and taken to hospital.

About 11.40pm, a vehicle went into a creek on Port Rd in Whangamatā and the driver was found dead.

All roads involved in these crashes are now open.

Police said it was too early to speculate on the cause of these crashes but it was a timely reminder to everyone to take care when driving.

“We urge everyone to remember to follow the rules, drive to the conditions and focus on the road.”

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating all three crashes.