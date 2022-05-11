Wellington International Airport. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington City councillors are considering a proposal to oppose the airport's expansion plans, despite the council owning a third of the company.

Councillor Iona Pannett has filed a notice of motion, seconded by Eastern Ward councillor and deputy mayor Sarah Free.

They want the council to oppose the expansion unless Wellington International Airport and airlines reduce their carbon emissions, improve air quality, reduce air traffic noise, and reduce the use of private vehicles to and from the airport.

The motion is being considered at a council committee this morning.

Council officials do not support it on the grounds it presents a risk to both the council's regulatory function and its commercial relationship with the airport.

Officials have obtained specialist legal advice, which Pannett said she has not been granted access to, that said the move could be unlawful.

That's because the wrangle is playing out against the backdrop of Environment Court proceedings, in which the council is party to in its role as a regulator.

Local lobby group Guardian of the Bays has lodged an appeal against the airport, after it got initial approval to turn a green space to the east of the building into tarmac.

A panel of independent commissioners appointed by the council made the recommendation for this approval.

"In agreeing to this Notice of Motion Councillors would be seeking to override that regulatory decision, despite not having the same level of specialist expertise, or considering the evidence or submissions", council officials warned.

Wellington City Councillor Iona Pannett, centre. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Pannett acknowledged the council had a number of roles, which she said included being a policy maker and a strong advocate for the city on climate change.

"We need to take a stance on the airport's master plan."

The airport said it was "nonsensical" for the council to consider opposing its plans, given the council's regulatory role in recommending the designations be confirmed.

The airport argued it was already taking action on all of the points the notice of motion outlined, including carbon emissions from both the airport terminal and airlines.

"Our progress is real, as demonstrated by the first electric flight to land in Wellington last year. This demonstrates that the technology to decarbonise air travel is right on our doorstep."

The airport stressed its proposed expansion work did not currently include extending the runway.

But Pannett said these measures didn't go far enough and the airport was just "fiddling around the edges".

The notice of motion is also signed by councillors Laurie Foon, Teri O'Neill, and Tamatha Paul.

The situation comes as the latest spat between the council and the airport after councillors pulled the plug on $76 million set aside in its Long Term Plan for "airport seawalls".

The airport, which appeared bewildered by the move last year, said councillors had conflated the seawall project with plans to extend the runway.

In October, councillors considered a proposal to sell its 34 per cent share in the company, but that was voted down.

The same left-leaning councillors leading the charge on the current notice of motion to oppose expansion plans are also vehemently opposed to asset sales.