No, you don't need to work 24/7: In defence of spare time

Young people can feel pressure to "do it all". Photo / 123rf

Young people can feel pressure to "do it all". Photo / 123rf

OPINION:

You see the success stories on social media, on the radio, on TV, and feel a pang of guilt.

Yet another 21-year-old has cracked it – working five jobs, starting a business and completing their masters. Yet your brain capacity's maxed out trying to decide which house plants to adopt from Bunnings.

There's an unspoken pressure on young people, a burning push for maximisation, for the hustle – a clandestine promise that if you stretch yourself beyond your limits, and do all of the things, you'll be a success.

And to be clear, this is not a criticism of those who do it all, it's a reassurance – that slowing down does not make you a lazy person.

As the pandemic clunks on both in and out of our borders, and the mental health of many in our nation hangs by a shoestring, it's time to stop burning the candle at both ends.

Research from AUT released earlier this year showed 11 per cent of New Zealanders might be experiencing burnout, signs of which include a lack of control, inability to stay focused, emotional exhaustion and sleep issues.

On top of this, calls and texts to Lifeline Aotearoa have almost doubled since 2019 – an 88 per cent spike.

So no, you don't have to monetise your hobbies, you don't need to commercialise your social media presence if you don't want to and yes, you can have the weekend off and do absolutely nothing.

You actually don't need to feel guilty about binge watching every Netflix series on the home page or giving up on the fitness regime that you started in a vain attempt to keep up the gym routine over lockdown.

For the past few years we've been sold the idea that our mental health can take a back seat when it comes to achieving greatness – that we can come back to it down the track once our business is a success.

However last year that maxim was disproven.

We are facing a global climate crisis, a pandemic and increasing housing uncertainty - all of which are fanning the flames of anxiety for people across the globe. It's okay to take your foot off the gas.

Sleep in, turn off your work emails out of hours, really take a break from your phone, sit with your thoughts and go easy on yourself.

Because your mental wellbeing really is worth protecting.