No more pavlovas! Queues outside stores as Kiwis prepare for Christmas lunch

New Zealander's who are just writing their Christmas lunch shopping lists may want to work quickly, with festive classics flying off shelves across Aotearoa.

At 8.30am today queues had already formed in front of Grey Lynn food store Farro and chief executive Bryce Howard says it's their strongest year yet.

"It's the biggest sale day in the history of the company – our Christmas seasonal line is selling really fast, so things like Christmas cakes and pavlovas."

He says anyone looking to make pavlova will have to do it the hard way, as Farro Fresh has pretty much sold out of all their pre-made ones.

A queue had formed outside Farro by 8.30am this morning. Photo / Supplied

"There may be one or two in some stores, but things like cherries, strawberries – everything that goes on it is selling fast too."

It's good news for traditionalists – the Christmas classics of ham and turkey are still available but steak is going quickly. For the pescatarians, salmon is in high supply too.

Howard says he's thrilled by how many people are coming in – and it's good news for staff to.

"They're just stunned by how busy we are, and how kind all the customers are after what's been a really hard year."

The Herald is seeking comment from major supermarkets chains.