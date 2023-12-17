Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said on social media that one citizen left overnight via the Rafah crossing into Egypt, accompanied by a family member. Photo / AP

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said on social media that one citizen left overnight via the Rafah crossing into Egypt, accompanied by a family member. Photo / AP

By RNZ

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade says it is not aware of any remaining New Zealand citizens or permanent residents still seeking to leave Gaza.

-WP@MFATNZ — Winston Peters (@NewZealandMFA) December 17, 2023

Last month, the ministry said there were 20 New Zealanders trying to leave Gaza.

A steady stream of New Zealanders have left the region since the conflict broke out in early October.

- RNZ