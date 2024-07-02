The new accommodation block is set to support the arrival of the No 5 Squadron, which has increased the base’s working population by about 270 staff.

An NZDF spokesperson said the rooms available were too small and in poor condition.

“They do not provide a restful environment for personnel, which, in the case of air crew and maintenance crews on shift work, creates a risk to people and equipment.”

Regarding the P8-A Poseidon work, the Defence Force approved initial funding for the base so the aircraft could land there in 2020.

But work to ensure the plane and other heavy aircraft can move around more of the airfield without causing damage to its tarmac is yet to be funded.

The explosives storage facility upgrades, which also remain unfunded, will replace a collection of bunkers used to store explosive items with one facility.

An NZDF spokesperson said this was to bring the base’s storage for these items up to contemporary standards.

They also noted it was uneconomic for the Air Force to manage several separate buildings.

The Defence Force declined to provide a full breakdown of the cost of each project that makes up the $200m of unfunded work under the Official Information Act.

RNZ reported about the struggles facing the Air Force base in May.

Since then, the infrastructure issues facing the Defence Force have been top of mind for the Government, with their Boeing 757 breaking down during Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s visit to Japan.

Defence Minister Judith Collins has been approached for comment.

– RNZ