On January 31, two teenagers were injured in what was described by police as a "targeted attack". Photo / Supplied

Police are still to make arrests in relation to two incidents which shocked the Invercargill community last month.

On January 31, two teenagers were injured in what was described by police as a "targeted attack".

A 16-year-old boy was in critical condition and a 17-year-old girl seriously injured after they were shot at a house in Centre St.

The police spokesman said yesterday one of the teenagers remained stable in hospital, and the other had been transferred to a rehabilitation centre.

No arrest or charges were laid yet, he said.

At the time of the incident, Southland Area Commander Inspector Mike Bowman said while it was early in the investigation, this was almost certainly an isolated occurrence.

On January 27, police launched a homicide investigation following the death of 5-month-old Hope Elizabeth Wallis McFall-Schultz.

She was taken to Southland Hospital in the early morning of January 22 with critical injuries before being flown to Starship Children's Hospital in Auckland where she died.

A spokesman said yesterday the investigation in relation to this matter is ongoing.

"As part of the inquiry process, police are currently consulting with medical specialists in relation to the injuries suffered by the victim. There have been no arrests."