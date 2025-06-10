A hooded man videoed storming the field during a First XV rugby game and punching a teenage player in the head is yet to be arrested nearly two weeks after the attack.
It’s understood the assailant was visiting Gisborne from Wellington when the assault took place and has nowlikely left the region, contributing to the delay.
Police are investigating the incident, during the first half of a Super 8 Rugby First XV game between Napier Boys’ High School and Gisborne Boys’ High School on May 30.
Play was disrupted when a high tackle sparked an on-field stoush at the Gisborne ground.
A broadcast of the game shows a Napier Boys’ player lying injured on the field after the tackle. One of his teammates then pushes the Gisborne player responsible for the tackle, and other Napier teammates join in.