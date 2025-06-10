The hooded man then runs along the sidelines and appears to swing at the Napier Boys’ player involved in the initial altercation.

Gisborne Boys’ High said the hooded man had been identified but was not connected to the school. His name was passed to police on the day of the attack and the school was assisting police.

In a statement the following day, a police spokeswoman told the Herald they had received a report of the alleged assault.

“Police are making inquiries, which include locating and speaking to those involved. This behaviour is not acceptable and we will be doing all we can to hold those responsible accountable.”

A hooded man stormed the field during an altercation in a school rugby match and punched a player from Napier Boys' High School. Photo / Whakaata Māori

However, in an update this week, police said they were yet to make an arrest.

The Herald asked whether police had spoken to the attacker, given his name had been provided to investigators, and why no one had been arrested yet given there was video evidence of the assault.

Police declined to provide further comment.

Gisborne Boys’ High School headmaster Tom Cairns was at the match, along with All Blacks coach Scott Robertson.

“Just after halftime, there was a high tackle event and a bit of push and shove.”

Cairns said no punches were thrown by either team.

“Then a person has entered from the side of the field and he has punched one of the Napier players.

“That person was removed by the associate principal. Then a member of the public has dragged that person away.”

Cairns said the school had been given the individual’s name and passed it on to police.

“He was unknown to school staff. He’s not a member or old boy of the school. He has nothing to do with our school community.”

A hooded man (on the right) makes his way on to the field from the sideline before striking a Napier player. Photo / Whakaata Māori

Cairns said Gisborne eventually won the match 13-7, but the event was “marred” by the incident.

“Certainly, we don’t condone or tolerate that sort of violence. It’s pretty disgusting that someone would do that. We’ll continue to assist police.”

Contacted this week, Cairns said he’d had further discussions with police regarding the man’s identity and understood officers were still investigating.

“We understand that this guy has come from out of town, but had been here for the week and has gone again. So that may explain why it’s taking some time to track him down.”

