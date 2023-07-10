Niwa to release daily forecast for Matariki

NIWA time-lapse of the Matariki stars rising over Lauder in Central Otago and Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Wellington Video / NIWA

Matariki celebrations are in full swing across Aotearoa New Zealand, with events up and down the motu such as light shows, haka and waiata performances and feasts of kai.

Some dedicated people brace the cold at this time of year to watch the cluster of stars that make up Matariki rise over the horizon, just before dawn.

Niwa is republishing daily updates for cloud cover and viewing conditions just for Matariki. Photo / Bay of Plenty Regional Council

To avoid disappointment, the National Insitute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) will be publishing daily updates at 9am showing forecast cloud cover and viewing conditions for the following morning.

There are nine stars visible to the naked eye in Matariki, with each holding significance over our wellbeing and environment, according to te ao Māori.

There are approximately 500 stars that make up the cluster, also known as the Pleiades, Seven Sisters, Subaru and over 40 other names around the world. Only a handful are bright enough for us to see.

The stars are 440 light years from earth, but are still considered close.

Bright and clear stars indicate warm weather and a good harvest. Photo / Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Māori used Matariki to predict whether they would have a good harvest the next season; bright and clear stars indicated warm weather and a good harvest.

To view Matariki, look to the horizon in the northeast between 5.30am and 6.30am. Puanga (Rigel) rises first, then the cluster of Matariki soon follows.

But be sure to check the forecast first.