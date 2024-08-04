Advertisement
Niwa seasonal outlook: Cold snaps expected for Whanganui in early August

Alyssa Smith
By
2 mins to read
Whanganui can expect some frost this month. Photo / NZME

Whanganui residents are in for a bout of cold weather, according to Niwa’s August-October seasonal outlook.

The report states a cold snap, along with likely frosts, is expected for early August in the Central North Island region, which includes Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatū, Horowhenua and Wellington.

The colder-than-average start to August is due to a climate driver in the stratosphere affecting weather patterns during the month in the Southern Hemisphere, the report says.

Niwa principal scientist of forecasting and media Chris Brandolino said while Whanganui could expect a colder start to the month, it would get warmer after the first week.

“For the next three months, the temperature is expected to be average or above average for that area.”

Some frost could be expected, but a higher daytime temperature than normal, Brandolino said.

For the second half of August, near the third or fourth week of the month, more rainfall and unsettled weather were predicted.

“As we go on to September and October, we believe the rainfall will be normal. Rainfall totals are about equally likely to be near normal or above normal,” he said.

Although Niwa did not specifically report on snowfall trends, Brandolino said given the lack of moisture and low temperatures, people might have to wait a bit longer for Mt Ruapehu to have a decent snowfall.

“In terms of snow, you need moisture and temperature and that’s not expected for the start of August. I can say that an abundant snowfall doesn’t look promising.”

He encouraged people, especially farmers and agricultural workers, to regularly check rainfall trends in the region using Niwa’s Drought Forecast.

“Niwa has this great tool that helps us predict rainfall and expected dryness. It’s free for anyone to check at any time and gets updated daily.”

To check out the forecast, go to https://shiny.niwa.co.nz/drought-forecast/

