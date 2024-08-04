Whanganui can expect some frost this month. Photo / NZME

Whanganui residents are in for a bout of cold weather, according to Niwa’s August-October seasonal outlook.

The report states a cold snap, along with likely frosts, is expected for early August in the Central North Island region, which includes Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatū, Horowhenua and Wellington.

The colder-than-average start to August is due to a climate driver in the stratosphere affecting weather patterns during the month in the Southern Hemisphere, the report says.

Niwa principal scientist of forecasting and media Chris Brandolino said while Whanganui could expect a colder start to the month, it would get warmer after the first week.

“For the next three months, the temperature is expected to be average or above average for that area.”