Winter weather: Why the next few months will be wetter, warmer despite looming cold snaps – The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
By
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

MetService says a widespread weather system is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain throughout tomorrow and into the evening. Photo / NZME

A warmer, wetter winter is coming.

National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) forecaster Chris Brandolino told The Front Page it’ll be a warmer than average winter as a whole.

“I’m using my words carefully because if you’ve seen the weather predictions for later

