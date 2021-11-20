Niwa: Coastal sea temperatures above average, with Auckland waters warmest

Summer-like weather in November drew many to the water yesterday, including these friends who took a dip off the Stanley Bay Wharf in Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

You can't leave, Aucklanders.

But if you like a comfortable late-spring dip in the ocean, you might not want to bail from the country's longest locked-down region.

Summer-like temperatures enticed many to the beach today, but there was no icy shock when they hit the water.

Coastal sea surface temperatures in the eastern waters of our largest city, closed to all but essential travellers since mid-August, have reached a temperate 19C, according to Niwa.



"Coastal [temperatures] are running from 1C to as much as 3C above average, for the time of year."

Sea surface temperatures in eastern Auckland and the Firth of Thames are 19C, while

Northland, Bay of Plenty, the East Coast and the mid-western coast of the North Island are 18C.

Taranaki, East Cape, the Taranaki Bight and Tasman Bay are a degree cooler. Waters in other parts of the country are cooler, with the Dunedin and the Catlins the chilliest at 13C.

Patches of water near shore were 1C to 3C above average in parts of the country, Niwa meteorologist Chris Brandolino said.

"A degree above average might not sound a lot, but it takes a lot of energy to heat up water."

"It's significant. And we've got to remember that we're still in spring."

Air temperatures were influenced by sea temperatures, and people were already experiencing that.



"[The weather] has a Christmas feel. It feels like mid-December, not mid-November."

Increased sea surface temperatures weren't a surprise as there was an emerging La Niña , Brandolino said.

La Niña conditions traditionally bring warmth everywhere.

However, while balmier seas might be good for beachgoers, marine heatwaves have also proven to have severe impacts on ocean ecosystems and our industries that rely on them.

An unprecedented event in 2017-18 formed the backdrop to New Zealand's hottest-ever summer - and came with dramatic consequences.

Glaciers melted as some pockets of ocean off the South Island West Coast warmed to 6C above average, while elsewhere, mussel beds suffered cascading losses and vineyards saw early harvests.

It was too soon to say if there would be another marine heatwave this summer, Brandolino said.

"We're certainly building towards one. But we're not there yet."

Fox Glacier is in retreat due to climate change. File photo / Mark Mitchell

The north and east of the North Island have the pick of the late spring weather tomorrow, with fine weather for most of the island except in Taranaki and Wellington.

Hamilton, the East Coast and Hawke's Bay are forecast to reach the mid-20s, while it will be 24C in Auckland, according to the MetService.

Most of the South Island can expect rain and temperatures in the upper teens.

The heaviest falls will be in western parts of the South Island, with orange level heavy rain warnings issued on the western side of the island from Golden Bay to Fiordland tomorrow.

By Monday any wet weather in the North Island will clear for most, although showers are expected in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

Rain will ease in the South Island.