Product batches from two sunscreen brands have been recalled in New Zealand over benzene levels. Photo / 123rf

Sunscreen products from two brands have been recalled following the detection of higher than allowed levels of a chemical linked to the development of cancers.

However, the risk to consumers has been deemed "extremely low".

Specific batches of Nivea's Protect & Moisture SPF 30 lotion and SPF 50+ roll on, and of Sun Bum's Baby Bum Mineral SPF50+ Sunscreen Lotion have been recalled.

Levels of benzene above the amount allowed by Australian standards had been detected in the products and people who had the specific batches of the affected sunscreens have been told not to use them.

Benzene is a chemical that is classed as a human carcinogen, but the products' recall notices state that the health risk to consumers who have used the product is extremely low.

The affect products are:

• Nivea Sun Protect & Moisture SPF 30 lotion 200ml - batch 12640440bn; expiry June 2024.

• Nivea Sun Protect & Moisture SPF 50+ roll on 65ml - batch 12669940bn; expiry June 2024.

• Sun Bum Baby Bum Mineral SPF50+ Sunscreen Lotion 88ml – lot numbers N1118B and N1118C; expiry April 2024.

Two batches of Nivea Sun products have been affected by the recall. Photo / Supplied

People who had these products were urged not to use them and contact the respective companies for a refund or credit, then throw the products away.

The Nivea product batches were supplied to retailers after September 2021.

In online recall notices, both companies said the health risks to consumers were extremely low but the products were being recalled out of an abundance of caution.

Sun Bum said benzene was not an active ingredient in this product and may have been unintentionally introduced during the manufacturing process.

Two lots of the Baby Bum Mineral SPF50+ Sunscreen Lotion have been recalled. Photo / Supplied

A recent test of the Sun Bum product had detected benzene at a concentration of around 2.4 parts per million, above the conservative 2ppm limit that the Australia Therapeutic Goods Association (TGA) has set for benzene residue in medicines because it is classified as a human carcinogen.

"Sun Bum is actively working with the TGA in Australia to facilitate this recall and is working to ensure that this issue does not occur in the future."

Other Nivea Sun and Sun Bum products have not been impacted.