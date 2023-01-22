Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Nipped in the bud: Why Kiwis are still turning to illegal medicinal cannabis products

By Russell Brown
10 mins to read
Only three New Zealand medicinal cannabis companies have products that have met the standard for prescription. Photo / Dean Purcell

Only three New Zealand medicinal cannabis companies have products that have met the standard for prescription. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZ medicinal cannabis regulations are so strict they are stifling would-be producers, and high costs mean users are still having to resort to illegal products. By Russell Brown

It wasn’t supposed to be this way.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand