New Zealand

Nighttime road marking at Ōhakea roundabout on State Highway 1/3 starts Sunday

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read
The new roundabout at Ōhakea. Photo / NZDF

Crews will begin road marking at the new State Highway 1/3 roundabout at Pukenui Rd, Ōhakea, on Sunday night.

The work through the roundabout, outside Royal New Zealand Air Force Base Ōhakea between Bulls and Sanson, will make the roundabout two lanes in all directions, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said.

The road marking will take place from 7.30pm to 5am from Sunday until Thursday, weather permitting.

The roundabout, already open to traffic around the clock, 24/7, is almost finished, with a final surface layer of asphalt and new line marking required, as well as some planting in the centre.

During the warmer, drier months the final layer of asphalt will be applied to the roundabout. Warmer temperatures are needed to ensure the best quality asphalt finish possible.

NZTA advises drivers to expect changing traffic management from Sunday night as crews shift lanes while working.

Motorists travelling on State Highway 1 and 3 between Bulls and Sanson will be able to see the new Ōhakea Commercial Vehicle Safety Centre (CVSC) or weigh station building going up.
“Please take extra care, be aware of the potential for new temporary layouts through the roundabout, follow signage and any instructions from crews and drive to conditions,” an NZTA spokesperson said.

“This work will allow road users to get used to the roundabout’s final layout and ensure traffic is moving as efficiently as possible throughout the coming months. Once the final surfacing works are complete, the roundabout will be line marked again to two lanes.”

Information about the projects can be found on NZTA’s project webpage at nzta.govt.nz/bulls2sanson

The roundabout is not the only project happening at Ōhakea. Four nights of stop/go work are planned as part of the works for the in-road scales, digital signage and cameras for the Ōhakea Commercial Vehicle Safety Centre (CVSC) project.

During this work, stop/go will be in place overnight between 7pm and 6.30am on July 17–20 and on the night of Monday, July 22, weather permitting. Delays of less than five minutes are expected.

Most of the other work for the CVSC is being completed off the state highway.

