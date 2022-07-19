Motorists are warned to avoid using Auckland southern motorway this morning after a breakdown left long queues. Photo / Twitter

Motorists are warned to avoid using Auckland southern motorway this morning after a breakdown left long queues. Photo / Twitter

Motorists are being warned to avoid heading north on Auckland's Southern Motorway this morning after a breakdown left traffic banked up 12km.

Waka Kotahi NZTA earlier said a breakdown was blocking the middle northbound lane after the Southeastern Highway on-ramp, prior to Penrose Rd overbridge.

UPDATE 8:00AM

This breakdown now towed clear of lanes. Delay travel or allow extra time for northbound journeys on the Southern Mwy this morning with long delays currently from Manukau to Penrose. ^TP https://t.co/svPnS0DVpU — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 19, 2022

It had since been cleared but there were now long delays and a 12km queue stretching between Manukau and Penrose.

The agency advised motorists to allow extra time heading into the city this morning and even delay their trips.