Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Nightmare commute: Rush hour motorists warned to avoid Southern Motorway

Quick Read
Motorists are warned to avoid using Auckland southern motorway this morning after a breakdown left long queues. Photo / Twitter

Motorists are warned to avoid using Auckland southern motorway this morning after a breakdown left long queues. Photo / Twitter

NZ Herald

Motorists are being warned to avoid heading north on Auckland's Southern Motorway this morning after a breakdown left traffic banked up 12km.

Waka Kotahi NZTA earlier said a breakdown was blocking the middle northbound lane after the Southeastern Highway on-ramp, prior to Penrose Rd overbridge.

It had since been cleared but there were now long delays and a 12km queue stretching between Manukau and Penrose.

The agency advised motorists to allow extra time heading into the city this morning and even delay their trips.