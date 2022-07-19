Motorists are being warned to avoid heading north on Auckland's Southern Motorway this morning after a breakdown left traffic banked up 12km.
Waka Kotahi NZTA earlier said a breakdown was blocking the middle northbound lane after the Southeastern Highway on-ramp, prior to Penrose Rd overbridge.
It had since been cleared but there were now long delays and a 12km queue stretching between Manukau and Penrose.
The agency advised motorists to allow extra time heading into the city this morning and even delay their trips.