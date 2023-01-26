The work is part of Waka Kotahi's summer maintenance plan.

Work is progressing well on the resurfacing of State Highway 2/High Street in Dannevirke.

The work was being done each night between 7pm and 6am, with the exclusion of Saturdays, and was expected to be completed on February 14.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Manawatū-Whanganui system manager Rob Service said the time was chosen so it would reduce the impact on the Dannevirke community as much as possible.

“We acknowledge that unfortunately, some disruption is unavoidable.”

People would still be able to access businesses on High Street, he said.

“Everyone knows this is essential work, and we want to do whatever we can to minimise the disruption and make travel and visiting the main street as easy as possible.”

During those times, the state highway would be closed between Rawhiti Street and Swinburn Street with signposted detours in place.

Northbound traffic would be detoured via Rawhiti Street, Queen Street, Allan Street, Guy Street, and Ruahine Street.

Southbound would detour via Swinburn Street, Waterloo Street, Miller Street, and Denmark Street.

Service said while the work was underway, SH2 in Dannevirke would be closed between Rawhiti Street and Swinburn Street.

Footpaths would still remain open, and parking would be available on side streets for those wanting to visit businesses open past 7pm.

Drivers accessing the Truckstop were asked to enter through the back and exit on SH2 heading south.

“These works on SH2 in Dannevirke are part of our long-term asset management plan and planned summer maintenance programme,” Service said.

“The section of road is due a renewal, and asphalt will perform well here.”

Work done would also depend on the weather and could be postponed at short notice.

“We want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while we complete this essential maintenance work,” Service said.