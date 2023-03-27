Kima Rika appears via audio-visual link in the Rotorua District Court. Photo / Andrew Warner

A Rotorua man accused of setting fire to a Ngongotahā house has failed in his bid to get bail.

Kima Kevin Rika, 30, appeared in the Rotorua District Court today via audio-visual link.

Through his lawyer, Erin Reilly, Rika entered a not-guilty plea to a charge of intentionally damaging a Ranginui St house by fire on February 22.

Reilly asked Judge Eddie Paul to grant her client bail on strict conditions, but Judge Paul declined the application.

He remanded Rika in custody to reappear in court for a case review hearing on May 31 at 10am.












