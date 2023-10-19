A Ngongotahā bar has been robbed by an armed person overnight.
A police spokesman said police were called about 9.25pm after a man entered a premises on Hall Rd and demanded cash.
He was carrying what appeared to be a firearm, the spokesman said.
Several patrons were in the premises but no injuries were reported.
The offender left with an undisclosed amount of money.
The spokesman said a scene examination would be carried out this morning and inquiries were ongoing to find the offender.