Ngāti Porou East Coast club rugby results Gisborne Herald 14 May, 2024 Hikurangi openside flanker Kara Keelan, backed up by lock Vanessa Ngarimu, splits Waiapu halfback Kyra Dewes and loosehead prop Rakai Papuni on the goal-line to score. in Ngati Porou East Coast women's club rugby game at Kahuitara on Saturday. Hikurangi won 32-5. Photo / Tania Hunter

