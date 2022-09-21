Tom Roa of Ngāti Maniapoto outside Parliament in Wellington shortly after the third reading of the Maniapoto Claims Settlement Bill. Photo / Michael Neilson

Ngāti Maniapoto, dubbed the central North Island's "sleeping giant", has received its long-awaited Crown apology and financial redress for breaches of Te Tiriti o Waitangi that included "indiscriminate" killings and land alienation.

In a jam-packed and emotionally charged public gallery at Parliament in Wellington, hundreds of iwi members sang waiata and performed haka as the Maniapoto Claims Settlement Bill passed its third reading.

The settlement includes a Crown apology and redress of $165 million - the fifth-largest so far. The settlement also returns 36 sites of cultural significance and provides for relationship instruments with key Crown agencies. Maniapoto has an estimated 45,930 members, according to the 2018 census.

Ceremonies began yesterday, when a charter train departed Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland) and made its way through Te Rohe Pōtae (King Country), filling carriages as it stopped in Kirikiriroa (Hamilton), Taumarunui and Te Kuiti along the way. Many others travelled to Parliament via bus and even plane.

Iwi kaumatua and academic Dr Tom Roa hopped on the train at Kirikiriroa, initially hesitant about a nine-hour train journey.

"I thought I'd have a sleep on the train, well, I never got the opportunity.

"The young people were singing, moving between the carriages.

"It was this constant energy. The wairua, especially though the King Country.

"People getting on, re-energising at every stop. When we got to Paraparaumu, we didn't want to get off. It gave me goosebumps.

"We say 'ka tu te ihiihi, ka tu te wanana', and you can't stop that."

Roa, who has been involved with the settlement process, said it had been a long journey with many ups and downs.

"But we've got there. And now the real work starts. The next five years will be really telling for the future of Ngāti Maniapoto. I'm really looking forward to that. There is so much potential.

"In our young people, there is such a wealth of talent. I'm just dying to mine it. Not necessarily in economic terms, but cultural, spiritual, everything you can think of.

"The difference today is that more and more of our young people are recognising the true richness, the true value of our language and culture and our history."

Roa said the settlement would give a "hell of a hand up" but they were most interested in the details around guaranteeing partnerships, co-governance and co-management.

Roa said former Treaty negotiations minister Chris Finlayson had been instrumental in starting the process on the Crown side, and continued through current minister Andrew Little.

"When we told [Finlayson] Ngāti Maniapoto is the sleeping giant of the central North Island, watch out when it wakes up, he really took that to heart.

"And then Little has been a constant supporter in how we progressed to today."

Bella Takiari-Brame, chairwoman of the post-settlement governance entity Te Nehenehenui, earlier said whānau had been involved in the settlement process for more than 30 years.

"We must acknowledge their courage and sacrifice.

"This will not heal the mamae or compensate for the loss we have suffered over generations. But it does mark the start of a new relationship – a partnership – with the Crown."

Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little said it was a "momentous occasion and one that is possible due to the tireless work of the negotiation teams for both Maniapoto and the Crown".

"It is also testament to the strength, patience, and determination of Maniapoto."

Little said the historical grievances related to loss of life in conflicts with the Crown and bearing the costs of the New Zealand Wars.

"The Crown deliberately undermined Maniapoto independence, failed to uphold Ōhākī Tapu agreements made in the 1880s relating to Maniapoto land administration and self-determination, and acquired Maniapoto land in an aggressive manner."

According to the agreed historical facts, Crown forces had acted "unjustly" during the Waikato War, including indiscriminately killing non-combatants and looting and destroying property.

The Crown had breached the Treaty by confiscating Maniapoto land, unfairly labelling Maniapoto as rebels, and failing to provide for refugees.

The Crown also failed to protect Maniapoto tribal structures, particularly through the individualisation of tribal lands, which led to "massive alienation of the tribal lands Maniapoto had cherished for centuries".

On the basis of the agreements in 1885, Maniapoto lifted the aukati (prohibition) over their land and gifted the taiaha, Maungārongo, to Parliament as a symbol of peace to mark the occasion.

The aukati had prevented the practical exercise of state authority since the Waikato Wars but when it was lifted, Crown purchasing rapidly led to Maniapoto losing vast amounts of land.

Little said today's ceremony included the return of the taiaha, Maungārongo, to Parliament – provided on loan by Maniapoto for five years as a gesture of commitment to a renewed relationship.

"Today marks a new beginning in realising the promises made to Maniapoto, and it is my sincere hope that this settlement and new partnership based on mutual trust, respect and co-operation will provide for the future wellbeing and prosperity of Maniapoto," Little said.

The Deed of Settlement was signed in November 2021 during Covid-19 restrictions.

Little said he would visit Maniapoto this year to deliver the Crown apology in their rohe.