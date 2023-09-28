Ngāruawāhia indecent assault: Waikato police appeal for information

Police want any security footage which may have captured the movements of a white or light-coloured sedan on Whatawhata Ave around 2am on Wednesday. Photo / File, Bevan Conley

Waikato police are appealing to the public for information to help in an investigation of an indecent assault in Ngāruawāhia.

The assault happened about 1.30am on Wednesday.

“A person was picked up from their home by an acquaintance and driven to a location on Whatawhata Ave where [the] indecent assault occurred,” a police spokesperson said.

Police want any security footage which may have captured the movements of a white or light-coloured sedan on Whatawhata Ave and around the soccer fields in Centennial Park between midnight and 2am Wednesday.

“The investigation team believe [the vehicle] has driven south along Whatawhata Ave, been in the vicinity of Centennial Park, and then later travelled north along Whatawhata,” the spokesperson said.

“We would like to hear from any residents in the wider area who may have CCTV cameras that cover the road.

“The victim is being cared for by their family and supported by Police.

“We urge anyone with information relating to this incident to speak with us by calling 105 or filing a report online https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, referencing file number 230927/0429.”











