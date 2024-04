A vehicle hit a power pole on Meadway Rd, Ngāhinapōuri, yesterday, causing a road closure.

In a statement police said a crash was reported southwest of Hamilton yesterday at 4.01pm.

The vehicle hit a power pole.

Two people had minor to moderate injuries, police said.

The road was closed for some time while contractors fixed the damaged power pole.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and follow detours.