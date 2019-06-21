Experience - it's the key focus for New Zealand's synchronised swimming team ahead of their world championship campaign next month.

The national synchro squad, the Aquaferns, which has a strong Tauranga representation with Tauranga Synchro members Eden Worsley, Isobel Pettit, Karlina Steiner, Eva Morris and Zyleika Pratt-Smith, will represent New Zealand at the Fina World Championships in South Korea from July 12-28.

The team is also coached by Tauranga Synchro's head coach Lara Cianciarulo Teixeira.

Teixeira, who has represented Brazil at the Olympics three times - Beijing in 2008, London in 2012 and Rio in 2016 - has a career

