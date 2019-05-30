Moana Park Winery has been put up for sale as its owners look for options to survive after putting the business into voluntary administration.

The Puketapu-based, multi-award winning winery, which is officially registered as World's Best Little Wine Company Ltd, went into voluntary administration on March 5.

It is now been seen listed for sale on Bayleys website as the owners look at every possible option, according to administrator Heath Gair.

He said that at the moment it is business as usual for the winery and that the advertisement for sale was to keep all options open for the owners.

"The winery business and/or property is up for sale by tender as we need to keep all options open," Gair said.

"In administrations of companies, the sale of the businesses or assets of the company is a fairly typical outcome."

Gair wasn't able to comment on what options the owners may have had available to them when they placed the company into administration, but the sale of the property and or business will depend on what comes through.

"With regard to potential outcomes it very much depends on what offers or tenders are received from interested parties.

"We will continue to work with the staff, suppliers and customers of the winery to achieve the best possible result."

The property could fetch close to $1m, with its latest QV rating valuation in August 2016 pricing it at $900,000.

The 3.1ha winery currently processes approximately 500 tonnes of grapes annually, and has a 180,000 litre storage capacity in stainless tanks, plus barrels.

The Barkers, owners of Moana Park Winery, were approached for comment.

Voluntary administration is when a person independent from the company assesses options when the company becomes insolvent.

As is the case with Moana Park, directors of a company can choose to go into administration, but can also be forced to.