National leader Judith Collins is speaking to media after a speech to the Otago Chamber of Commerce in Dunedin today.

This morning she visited O'Brien Group, which makes customised bench tops, partitions and panelling, where she pitched National's temporary tax cuts to workers as something "not to be sniffed at".

It would put $200 million into the Otago economy, she said, "as long as people spend it".

She is also pushed for National's border policy to expand managed isolation capacity - including for specialised migrant workers - by allowing private providers to accommodate more overseas arrivals.

"Help and hope are on its way," Collins said.

National's North Dunedin candidate Michael Woodhouse added: "There's $1 billion of fruit in Central Otago that could literally end up rotting on the ground."

Collins took a swipe at the Greens' wealth tax, saying it would hit people's homes and retirement savings - even though it would apply to net wealth above $1 million.

Worker Karl Mason asked Collins about buying a home for his family, and Collins talked about scrapping the RMA and requiring councils' 30-year-plans to accommodate new housing.

Afterwards, Mason said he was a Labour supporter and was 50-50 about who to vote for next week.

He started looking to buy a house two years ago, but had yet to find a way in. Building a new home and buying land for it in his area would cost $900,000.

"I don't know how people afford it."

Yesterday, Collins was in Auckland and defended planting National supporters about 20m apart along the street that she was strolling down.

But her deputy Gerry Brownlee said it was perfectly normal to let supporters know when the leader is going to be visiting their electorate to avoid disappointment later.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters, however, called it a "rent-a-crowd" and said all political parties were guilty of it except his own.

"With respect, you media are falling for rent-a-crowd people holding up the National and the Labour and the Greens and everyone else's banner. Do you see me doing that?"

Collins was supporting Auckland Central candidate Emma Mellow, but was turned away from a glasses store.

Staff inside said: "No, we don't want you in here," before giving her the thumbs down.

Collins brushed it off and blamed the media pack following her.

Collins has for days been fending away questions about National MP Denise Lee's ill-judged email that questioned Collins announcing an review of Auckland Council.

Collins has said she made a leader's call.