Firefighters are battling to control a large house fire in East Tāmaki.

Emergency services were called to the blaze along Point View Dr at 8.37pm.

Four fire trucks are at the scene, Fire and Emergency New Zealand northern shift manager Daniel Nicholson said.

"The house in well involved, there are no persons unaccounted for or reported missing," he said.

Advertisement

Police say just one person was believed to be inside the house as the fire broke out and they were being assessed by St John ambulance.

Emergency services were called to the blaze along Point View Dr just after 8:30pm. Photo / supplied

Officers were assisting with cordons outside the house, a police spokeswoman said.

A nearby resident said the smoke from the fire billowed high into the night sky.

"It's really windy outside, the wind is spreading the smoke, it's really high," she said.

"It's really sad, it's probably someone's home."

A witness sent photos of the blaze to the Herald, saying: "Sad someone must have lost memories home and valuables Hope people are safe."