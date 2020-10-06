A dashcam has captured the heart-stopping moment a young girl was hit by a car after she rode her scooter into traffic on a busy Auckland road.

The video, shot yesterday afternoon on Hobsonville Rd in West Auckland, shows a woman and three children crossing the road near the entrance to a car park.

The woman, pushing a pram, and one child on a scooter cross first.

As traffic speeds past, the third child, also riding a scooter but not wearing a helmet, rushes to catch her mother and scoots obliviously into traffic.

An oncoming ute manages to stop in time as the child scoots on - right into the path of a car travelling in the opposite direction.

The car strikes the girl, sending her flying as the driver of the dashcam car shouts out in shock.

To the sounds of Bohemian Rhapsody on the dashcam video, the child can be seen getting up, seemingly uninjured, only for the woman to swipe at the child as they walk away.

Neither police nor St John were called to the incident and the child's condition is unknown, but the video shows her walking away without obvious injuries.

The video was shared to the Dash Cam Owners New Zealand Facebook page with the comment: "Mum needs to take responsibility".

One commenter noted that the group had crossed within 50m of traffic lights and a pedestrian crossing.

"Far out, traffic coming from three directions there and that's where you decide to cross with your child scootering behind you. This is why there is a light crossing there," she wrote.