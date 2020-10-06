Housing, health and how to grow the economy - Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins face off for the third time tonight, but for the first time in front of a large, live audience.

The Press leaders' debate, in the Town Hall in Christchurch, is in front of an audience of 750 people.

Collins is up first, who acknowledges Ngāi Tahu and the people of Lake Ohau.

She acknowledges Ardern and Gerry Brownlee because of his "special relationship" with The Press, a quip about their previous clashes, garnering a few laughs.

She says the most important issue is the economic recovery, and everyone in Christchurch knows about "going through tough times".

She mentions National's temporary tax cuts, "an adrenaline pump into the heart of the economy", but it was also important to build infrastructure for "our children and our grandchildren".

Ardern said a global pandemic probably felt like the last thing Canterbury needed, a place that had already faced disaster and terror.

"We've learnt from that, and we need to use that now in the wake of Covid-19 and our rebuild."

She said the quake rebuild took too long and there was still more to do.

She stressed the Government's Covid-19 response, though it hadn't been perfect, but the results gave the country an "economic head-start".

"There will be opportunities we need to grasp hold of."

The future needed to include wins for the environment and communities.

"A change of course and instability risks the progress we are making right now ... it's about jobs, it's about training."

Round One - On Covid

Ardern was asked what she would do differently in January if she knew then what she knows now.

She said every leader would have acted differently, but New Zealand was still among the first to close the borders and lock down, and she would have probably done those things sooner.

Collins said in February National was calling for the borders to close, a month before it happened, and "we were told we were scaremongering". She said the response was talking about hygiene, which draws a shake of the head from Ardern.

Collins said Samoa went a month earlier than New Zealand, and when Ardern said that was incorrect, Collins said: "Actually, don't disrespect Samoa," drawing applause as well as heckles from the crowd.

Ardern said National had criticised the government response including calling for the border to Australia and China to be opened, and that every leader in recent times had different stances.

Collins said it shouldn't be "silly talk about who said what when", but about how to build the economy, and about border controls which should apply to Australian rugby players as they do to everyone else.

Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins have exchanged a few back and forth retorts, getting laughs from the audience.

Ardern said without lockdowns, New Zealand would have to live with Covid-19, which would be "much much worse".

Lockdowns should only be a last resort, Ardern said.

Collins responded by saying Ardern was being "ridiculous" and the second lockdown would have been avoided if border-facing staff were being tested as they should have been.

"I'm not going to have Ms Ardern stand there and just reinvent history," she said.

Ardern said it was "a dreamland" to think Kiwis coming back to New Zealand wouldn't have Covid-19, and it was not correct to say the outbreak had come from the border.

"Where did it come from? A rock in your garden?" Collins retorted.

Ardern said National thought putting Brownlee in charge of the border would magic away Covid-19, drawing a laugh from the audience.

She said dairy and kiwifruit were seeing exports increase, to which Collins replied: "Oh, now you like dairy."

On taxes

Ardern said a tax cut was "an unaffordable sugar hit that is just not right for these times."

Collins said a tax cut would encourage people to build the economy alongside other policies, including building infrastructure.

"We would never have agreed to a Green School, a private school ... those people deserve an apology."

Ardern retorted by highlighting the amount of operating allowance in National's first year of its fiscal plan - $800m.

"What will be cut?"

Asked about the $14 billion left in the Government's Covid response plan, Ardern said there needed to be reserves to support small businesses if there was another resurgence.

"We have to prepare. We have to have it ready and available."

She said the National Party was planning on spending all of it, but Collins said it was "all borrowed money".

The wage subsidy costs as much in a week as building a new hospital, Collins said.

Asked about the $8 billion hole in National's fiscal plans, Collins said the figure was wrong, and said it was important to acknowledged that the mistake over $4b was admitted to.

Ardern said it was unclear what National would cut, but Collins said nothing would be cut.

"If I may answer the question," Ardern said at one point when asked about Labour's numbers, prompting laughter from Collins.

On tourism

On international tourism, Collins said it will take some time "to come back".

People in Rotorua were unhappy during a recent visit because Aucklanders were in lockdown and couldn't visit, she said.

"We can't go down this path of more and more wage subsidies with no more work.

Ardern said tourism will need to be reimagined.

"They want sustainability."

It was about having tourists in a way that didn't leave a mark, she said.

On dental issues and a sugar tax

A paedeatric dentist asked the leaders via video footage about taxing sugary drinks and regulating food marketing.

Collins said she grew up in an area without fluoride, but her son only had one filling after being brought up with it in the water.

She wanted to pass a bill that allowed local authorities to put fluoride in the water.

Ardern said there weren't the numbers in the government to pass that bill, and Collins said: "You could have asked us."

Neither Collins nor Ardern supported a tax on sugary drinks.

Both leaders talked about dental care being free for under 18s, and Ardern said more dental buses were needed to improve access in rural areas.

How it works

Tonight's debate is moderated by The Press editor Kamala Hayman and Stuff's political editor Luke Malpass, and there will also be questions from the audience as well as a chance for the leaders to question each other.

The first leaders' debate, hosted by TVNZ, had no audience, while the second, on Newshub, had a small group of socially-distanced watchers.

Tonight's debate has an audience of 750 people, and will include a 15-minute intermission with a discussion that includes Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce CEO Leeann Watson and Canterbury University political lecturer Dr Lindsey Te Ata o Tu MacDonald.

Before the debate started, Extinction Rebellion and the Gloriavale Leavers' Support Trust held protests outside.

The Trust supporters demanded an inquiry into its claims of "modern-day slavery, exploitation, unsafe work practices, poor education, health neglect, coercion, oppression, physical and sexual abuse, and illegal activities".

In the previous leaders' debate, Collins said she supported an inquiry but Ardern said she did not.

Meanwhile Collins comes into the debate on the back foot following a leaked email from National MP Denise Lee.

Collins had said the previous morning that she wanted to review Auckland Council, prompting an email from Lee to the caucus calling Collins' comments "highly problematic" and a "nightmare".

Lee added that for Collins to bypass her when it came to a policy for which she is the spokeswoman showed "incredibly poor form and displays a shockingly bad example of poor culture".

Luke Malpass and Kamala Hayman are moderating the debate between Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins.

Collins has pushed back on this suggestion she was making up policy on the hoof.

She said the Auckland Council issue was something the campaign team has worked on for weeks, and she had spoken to Lee about the email.

Lee released a statement today saying that it was an internal email, and she accepted Collins' decision about the policy and unreservedly supported the leadership.

This morning Ardern declined to comment other than to say that there were internal issues with National and Labour was focused on its own campaign.

She said she was looking forward to the debate because it was a chance to discuss, among other things, local issues in front of a large crowd of Cantabrians.

In recent times those include the $180m bailout from the Government for the Canterbury DHB, which has the highest level of deficit of any DHB in the country.

The Ministry of Health and the CDHB have been at odds over the cause of the deficit, and in recent weeks David Meates and six other senior managers quit the board.

This morning Collins released National's economic development policy, including no increases to the minimum wage next year and a target of 4 per cent unemployment by 2025.

Ardern has in pre-Covid times also looked to a 4 per cent target, but this morning she said she wanted people who were job-ready to have jobs.

Tonight's debate follows last week's Newshub leaders' debate, moderated by Patrick Gower, and TVNZ's debate, moderated by John Campbell.

There is one more leaders' debate, moderated by TVNZ's political editor Jessica Mutch McKay, which takes place next week.