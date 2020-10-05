National leader Judith Collins is promising that if she is Prime Minister, her government would create at least 10,000 jobs a month.

She has also promised to bring unemployment down to 4 per cent by 2025.

Under current projects, the Treasury expects the jobless numbers to hit 7.8 per cent by March 2022, tracking down progressively from then.

Collins has outlined a number of ways a government she leads would do this – but this morning was the first time she has put a numerical target on unemployment.

Her statement outlines a number of previously announced business policies which would support her 4 per cent goal.

This includes the repealing of the Resource Management Act, tax cuts, the $10,000 new-staff hiring bonus and suspending the minimum wage.

"Under the previous National government, we were creating 10,000 jobs a month," Collins said.

"But even before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, that number had fallen to 2000-3000 under Labour, and in some months none at all."

Collins has been highly critical of the Government's response to Covid-19 and how many people have lost their jobs.

"When a government piles costs and regulation onto businesses it stifles job creation. This means that when people leave their jobs, businesses can't afford to replace them."



Her economic development spokesman Todd McClay was also critical of the Government's record.

"Since the pandemic began, Labour has announced they will pile costs of up to $2.8 billion per year onto businesses by lifting the minimum wage; doubling sick-leave requirements; creating another public holiday; and less flexible working agreements."

According to Treasury estimates, 100,000 people will be made unemployed over the next two years.

Collins has promised to stem this job bleeding by "working with businesses, not against them".

"National will also be giving them the confidence to lead the recovery and create more jobs and higher incomes for Kiwis and their families."