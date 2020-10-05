Search and rescue crews will continue to look for a fisherman who is missing after he fell into the water at Bethells Beach.
Emergency services were called to the West Coast beach about 1pm yesterday.
The fisherman had been with a group and fell in the water off Kauwahaia Island, just off O'Neills Bay.
The Police Eagle helicopter was sent out yesterday to help in the search but he was unable to be found.
A police spokesperson confirmed search and rescue teams would be back at the scene today looking for the man.