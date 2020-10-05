Two of the men charged in relation to historic offending at Dilworth were involved in the school's Scouts group - and one of them volunteered at a birdlife centre visited by children from hundreds of primary and secondary schools.

Alister Grant Harlow and Ian Robert Wilson were both named today as two of the seven men who were charged following allegations of sexual abuse at the private boarding school in Auckland.

Scouts Chief Executive Joshua Tabor told the Herald police have been in contact about the Dilworth allegations and the organisation was "co-operating with the investigation".

"We can confirm that both Mr Harlow and Mr Wilson contributed to running the scout group at Dilworth School. Dilworth School operated the group to provide extracurricular activities to the young people enrolled at the school."

Advertisement

With suppression lifted Tabor said the organisation was now contacting and supporting the young people, parents and volunteers associated with the Dilworth group.

Neither of the men is still involved in Scouts, the organisation said.

Harlow, a 60-year-old accountant, faces a single charge of indecently assaulting a boy aged over 16 in 1990. He was associate housemaster of Erin house at the time of the alleged offending.

The Hillsborough man is actively involved with the Pūkorokoro Miranda Shorebird Centre and has spent countless hours volunteering behind the till on weekends and preparing the trust's applications for funding.

Centre manager Keith Woodley said Harlow informed him about the charge last week and has voluntarily stood down from his position while the process is going through the court system.

"He's been involved in the trust, probably for over 20 years, and his contribution has been immense ... he's been very very effective in his role."

The centre's website says education is a core activity: "We have hosted hundreds of visits by primary and secondary schools, as well as tertiary institutions."

However, Woodley said Harlow's role as fundraising co-ordinator meant he wasn't in a position where he was alone with children.

Advertisement

The centre hasn't had any complaints about Harlow during his time there.

Alister Harlow is the head of the NZ Roadmarking Federation. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Harlow has also been heavily involved in the infrastructure training industry and is the executive director of the New Zealand Roadmarkers Federation, which represents the country's roadmarkers and provides information and training for the industry.

According to Dilworth's staff records Harlow was an assistant housemaster of Erin house in 1985 and 1986 before becoming the associate housemaster between 1987 and 1992. He was then the assistant housemaster of the junior campus' Gibson House in 1993 and 1994.

Harlow was initially granted interim name suppression when he first appeared in court last month but chose not to pursue the application today.

Four of the other men facing charges also appeared, including Wilson who also chose to drop his name suppression.

Wilson, who didn't have an occupation listed on his charge sheets, is accused of indecently assaulting a boy under the age of 16 on 12 different occasions between 1979 and 1982.

Advertisement

The Maraetai man was also charged with inducing a different boy aged under 16 to perform an indecent act on him in 1977.

Wilson started at Dilworth in 1971 as a tutor in Mac House before leaving at the end of 1973 to further his studies. He returned in 1975 and held several positions before leaving in 1996.

The 1984 issue of The Dilworthian, the school's annual magazine, described him as being involved in several activities during his time there, including Scouts.

"Scouting has been a life-long interest, from his first days as a Cub in Dargaville to his time in the Venturers when he won a Queen's Scout Award and a Duke of Edinburgh Silver Award.

"Mr Wilson was a foundation member of the National Venturers Council as the Northland representative. He was a scout leader at Dilworth for several years before becoming Group Leader in 1978. He received his wood badge as a trained Scout leader and then Medal of Merit."

Tabor said Scouts' number one priority was providing a safe environment for young people, and an environment that parents can trust.

Advertisement

"Scouts New Zealand has a robust Child Safety Policy, which is updated regularly to ensure it remains best practice. Our policy includes protections such as zero tolerance for any doubtful behaviour, and no leader is allowed to be alone with a young person."

He encouraged anyone who has experienced abuse to contact the 0508 Scout Helpline at any time - it is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Editor's note

It has been a shock for New Zealanders to learn that several former staff at Auckland's Dilworth School have been charged with sex and drug offences against boys over more than three decades. We want you, our readers, to know that the Herald will follow this story wherever it leads. We have a team of journalists prepared to investigate and we want to hear from you. If you have any information please contact us at yourstory@nzme.co.nz Murray Kirkness

NZ Herald Editor

Where to get help:

• If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334. (available 24/7)

• Male Survivors Aotearoa offers a range of confidential support at centres across New Zealand - find your closest one here.

• Mosaic - Tiaki Tangata: 0800 94 22 94 (available 11am - 8pm)

• Alternatively contact your local police station

• If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.