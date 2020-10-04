The Ranfurly Shield is home in Hawke's Bay after a night of celebrations in Dunedin.

The Magpies flew from the South Island on Monday morning along with their very special piece of hand-luggage.

Having beaten holders Otago 28-9 in Dunedin on Sunday evening, the Magpies' flight from Christchurch arrived at Hawke's Bay Airport at 11am.

A crowd of black-and-white clad fans were waiting.

There was no question who these fans were at the airport to see. Photo / Doug Laing

Magpies captain Ash Dixon said after Sunday's game that Otago had his side under the pump during the first half, and the final scoreline wasn't a true reflection of the game.

"We scrambled hard and we were gassed," the hooker said.

"It was bloody tough out there."

Hawke's Bay perform a haka after winning the Ranfurly Shield from Otago on Sunday. Photo / Peter McIntosh

Dixon said he was stoked to have marked his 100th game for Hawke's Bay with a Ranfurly Shield win, and invited the Magpies fans in the crowd back to his house in Dunedin to celebrate.

The hosts had plenty of ball and played in the right areas of the field, but a red card and Hawke's Bay's ability to score efficiently saw the Magpies win the Log O' Wood for the first time since 2015.

It led to wild celebrations, including an on-field haka, some nude changing shed antics courtesy of Kurt Baker, and an invite for everyone back to Dixon's Dunedin house to party.

Magpies coach Mark Ozich said after making it hard for themselves with their inaccuracy, his side came back into the game by being more direct and physical, then making opportunities count.

"It wasn't our best footy, but it was still good enough on the day," Ozich said, noting Hawke's Bay were still some way off from reaching their potential.

Ozich says his team still have plenty of work to do this year, but it was important to celebrate the special victory that might never happen again for the group.

"I think we need to enjoy this, celebrate the Shield and celebrate [Ash Dixon]'s 100th for Hawke's Bay," Ozich said.

"No doubt there'll be people in the community who want to celebrate, we've just got to get that balance right."